The 2017 Taste of Cayman Food and Drink Festival will be held on Jan. 28 at the Festival Green at Camana Bay, organizers announced this week.

“We are extremely proud to have reached our 29th year,” said Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks, executive director of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association.

The event is CITA’s biggest annual fundraiser.

After a bid process, CITA hired marketing, communications and events company Tower to oversee management of the festival.