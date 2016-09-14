Wild Spaces and Special Places photo contest

The National Trust has opened its first Wild Spaces and Special Places photo competition, challenging professional photographers, dabblers and students to capture Cayman close-up under one or more of the following themes: people, traditions, culture, nature, wildlife, landscapes and historic landmarks.

Participants are encouraged to post photos on the Facebook event page @WildSpacesSpecialPlaces and include the hashtag #CaymanCloseUp for tracking purposes. Photos will be reviewed based on the number of likes on Facebook, combined with the reviews of a panel of judges, who will assess on subject matter, originality and relevance.

Calendar and live auction

In preparation for the Trust’s 30th anniversary in 2017, the top 52 photos will be featured in a 2017 calendar and the top 15 will be featured in a live auction in the Walkers law firm reception lobby on Elgin Avenue on Oct. 20 from 6-8 p.m. Winning participants will receive prizes from sponsors and part proceeds from the auction of their photos.

The contest is sponsored by Walkers.

There is also a student competition category, which will feature two students photos. Prep and high school students are asked to highlight the name of school being represented in the caption of the photo. Winning students will receive part proceeds from the auction toward school programs and The school logos of the winning students will appear in the calendar.

Calendars will be available for purchase Dec. 1 in the Cayman Nature Store in the Dart Family Park, South Church Street. Email marketing@nationaltrust.org.ky

to reserve calendars or call 749-1121 for more information.