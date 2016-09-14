Shot fired in store robbery

A shot was fired during a Monday night robbery at a West Bay store.

No one was injured in the holdup, police reported.

Royal Cayman Islands Police officers were called to Leda’s Plaza on Watercourse Road after 8 p.m., after a lone robber entered seeking cash from an employee who was alone in the store.

Police said the suspect pointed a gun at the 39-year-old woman and took a small amount of cash and her cellphone.

No arrests were immediately reported.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or who witnessed the robbery to contact West Bay CID at 949-3990 or to remain anonymous to call Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).