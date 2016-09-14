Cayman Airways issues Samsung smartphone advisory

Cayman Airways advises owners of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 that they may still carry the device in their carry-on baggage or on their person when boarding a flight. However, the airline warns passengers in its preflight safety announcements that the device must not be switched on.

Cayman Airways is also informing passengers that this particular device should not be stored in checked luggage.

The warning follows reports of technical problems with the recently released Galaxy Note 7 that in some cases caused the lithium-ion battery in the smartphone to explode during charging.

Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone maker, has since issued a global recall for 2.5 million of its flagship Note 7 devices.

The announcement by Cayman Airways is consistent with a U.S. Federal Aviation Authority recommendation strongly advising passengers not to turn on or charge these devices on board aircraft and not to stow them in any checked baggage.

Samsung plans to issue a software update for its recalled Galaxy Note 7 smartphones that will prevent them from overheating by limiting battery recharges to 60 percent, the Associated Press reported this week.