Man arrested for George Town robberies

A Bodden Town man was arrested Wednesday in connection with two armed robberies on Sept. 9.

The 28-year-old man was being held by police Thursday on suspicion of robbery, but he had not been charged by press time.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported two robberies the evening of Sept. 9. The first was in Tropical Gardens, George Town around 7:20 p.m. A man was struck in the head with a firearm, according to police, and his car keys and cellphone were taken. He told police two suspects were involved in the attack.

About three hours later, a woman walking along Printers Way in George Town said three men took her handbag and cellphone. She was not injured in the incident.

In both cases, the suspects carried a firearm, police said.