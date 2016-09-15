Virgos have plenty to sing about in September, looking at the lineup of musical acts making their way to South Florida this month.

Who can forget the dusky voice of the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, the Godmother of Punk, Joan Jett? She’s back with The Blackhearts, and Cheap Trick will also be there at the South Florida Fairgrounds for this blast from the past.

Speaking of the past, the Legends of Rock at the Broward Center stars Jefferson Starship, Mark Farner, formerly of Grand Funk Railroad, Rick Derringer, and Mitch Ryder and The Detroit Wheels, the latter of “C.C. Ryder” fame.

Those craving performances from artists still featuring in the Top 40 can get tickets for Kanye West, who has two dates scheduled in Florida back-to-back. Guess not everyone in the South has had enough of him.

And to bring it down a notch, count on Il Divo at the Fillmore in Miami Beach for a romantic interlude.

There is Toby Keith and Miranda Lambert, for country fans, lots of rock music to go around, and even the comedy stylings of Howie Mandel and Nick Cannon – featured on “America’s Got Talent” – at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood.

Once again, all tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com, and if you really want to splurge on the best seats, choose their Official Platinum Tickets tab. They’ll cost you, but you’ll be close enough to wink at Toby Keith. That’s what we call a priceless experience.

Concert dates

Kanye West: The Saint Pablo Tour

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami

Fri, Sept. 16, Sat, Sept. 17

8 p.m.

Meghan Trainor: The Untouchable Tour

Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Miami

Fri, Sept. 16

7 p.m.

Legends of Rock in Concert

Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center

Fort Lauderdale

Sun, Sept. 18

6:30 p.m.

Il Divo – Amor & Pasión

The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Miami Beach

Tue, Sept. 20

8 p.m.

Fuel

Culture Room

Fort Lauderdale

Thu, Sept. 22

8 p.m.

Heart, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Cheap Trick

Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

West Palm Beach

Fri, Sept. 23

6:30 p.m.

An Evening with Howie Mandel & Nick Cannon

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood

Fri, Sept. 23

8 p.m.

Toby Keith: Interstates & Tailgates Tour Presented By Ford F-Series

Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

West Palm Beach

Sat, Sept. 24

7 p.m.

Slayer

The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Miami Beach

Wed, Sept. 28

7:40 p.m.

Make America Rock Festival Featuring Trapt, Saliva, Saving Abel

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Pompano Beach

Fri, Sept. 30

7 p.m.