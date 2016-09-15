Virgos have plenty to sing about in September, looking at the lineup of musical acts making their way to South Florida this month.
Who can forget the dusky voice of the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, the Godmother of Punk, Joan Jett? She’s back with The Blackhearts, and Cheap Trick will also be there at the South Florida Fairgrounds for this blast from the past.
Speaking of the past, the Legends of Rock at the Broward Center stars Jefferson Starship, Mark Farner, formerly of Grand Funk Railroad, Rick Derringer, and Mitch Ryder and The Detroit Wheels, the latter of “C.C. Ryder” fame.
Those craving performances from artists still featuring in the Top 40 can get tickets for Kanye West, who has two dates scheduled in Florida back-to-back. Guess not everyone in the South has had enough of him.
And to bring it down a notch, count on Il Divo at the Fillmore in Miami Beach for a romantic interlude.
There is Toby Keith and Miranda Lambert, for country fans, lots of rock music to go around, and even the comedy stylings of Howie Mandel and Nick Cannon – featured on “America’s Got Talent” – at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood.
Once again, all tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com, and if you really want to splurge on the best seats, choose their Official Platinum Tickets tab. They’ll cost you, but you’ll be close enough to wink at Toby Keith. That’s what we call a priceless experience.
Concert dates
Kanye West: The Saint Pablo Tour
AmericanAirlines Arena
Miami
Fri, Sept. 16, Sat, Sept. 17
8 p.m.
Meghan Trainor: The Untouchable Tour
Bayfront Park Amphitheater
Miami
Fri, Sept. 16
7 p.m.
Legends of Rock in Concert
Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center
Fort Lauderdale
Sun, Sept. 18
6:30 p.m.
Il Divo – Amor & Pasión
The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Miami Beach
Tue, Sept. 20
8 p.m.
Fuel
Culture Room
Fort Lauderdale
Thu, Sept. 22
8 p.m.
Heart, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Cheap Trick
Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
West Palm Beach
Fri, Sept. 23
6:30 p.m.
An Evening with Howie Mandel & Nick Cannon
Hard Rock Live
Hollywood
Fri, Sept. 23
8 p.m.
Toby Keith: Interstates & Tailgates Tour Presented By Ford F-Series
Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
West Palm Beach
Sat, Sept. 24
7 p.m.
Slayer
The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Miami Beach
Wed, Sept. 28
7:40 p.m.
Make America Rock Festival Featuring Trapt, Saliva, Saving Abel
Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Pompano Beach
Fri, Sept. 30
7 p.m.