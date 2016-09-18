Man pleads guilty to firearm and ammo charges

Randy James Parchment pleaded guilty in Grand Court Friday to charges of possessing an unlicensed firearm and 50 rounds of ammunition.

Parchment admitted having the Smith and Wesson .38 revolver on Eastern Avenue on Aug. 5, together with six rounds of ammunition. The other 44 rounds were recovered from a George Town residence the same day.

When Parchment first appeared in Summary Court on these charges, the magistrate was told that they were the result of an incident in the parking lot of Dolphin Centre. Police received a report of someone brandishing a handgun around 2 a.m.; when officers responded, approached the man and requested a search, he said no and continued to walk away. When ordered to stop, he refused to comply, and he resisted officers’ attempts to hold him. A Taser was eventually used on him and he was taken into custody.

Parchment, 35, was represented by attorney Crister Brady.

Justice Charles Quin ordered a social inquiry report. On the basis that it could take eight weeks to prepare, sentencing was set for Nov. 24, at 2:15 p.m.