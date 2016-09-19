Dr. Sarah Cuff joins Seven Mile Medical Clinic

General Practitioner Dr. Sarah Cuff has joined Seven Mile Medical Clinic.

Dr. Cuff attended Cayman Prep and High School before moving to the United Kingdom to pursue her medical degree. She was awarded her medical degree with honors from the University of Bristol in 2011. She has a BSc in International Health with an interest in dengue fever prevention.

Before returning to the Cayman Islands, she practiced for five years in the U.K. Since qualifying, she has undertaken additional training from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

She also has experience working with children and in palliative care.

Dr. Sook Yin, medical director of Seven Mile Medical Clinic, said Dr. Cuff represents the new generation of Caymanian doctors. She said having Dr. Cuff on the team means that the clinic is now able to provide comprehensive preventive and wellness healthcare, as well as chronic disease management for its patients.

A keen sailor and netball player, Dr. Cuff plans to complete a sports medicine diploma and to support some of the local sports teams.

“I have always looked up to Dr. Yin and it is a privilege to now work alongside her and provide healthcare to the residents of Cayman,” Dr. Cuff said. “I share Dr. Yin’s commitment to community service and look forward to giving back to the community in any way I can.”