Awards ceremony to honor cardiac survivors

The Cayman Heart Fund is hosting a “Heart Heroes Award” luncheon in November to celebrate people who have survived cardiac problems.

Five “leading citizens” will share their stories of survival with the community in a bid to bring greater awareness of cardiac diseases to the public, organizers said.

Suzy Soto of the Cayman Heart Fund described the event as “a celebration of people’s strength and survival skills to carry them through bad times.”

During the luncheon on Nov. 18 at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort, video presentations will showcase each person’s “brave journey from discovery to recovery.”

Tickets cost $50 each or $500 for a table of 10.

For more information, contact the Cayman Heart Fund at 916-6324 or info@caymanheartfund.com.