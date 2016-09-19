Celebrating grandparents on a special day

The Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church recently marked Grandparents Day with a special service.

The event on Sept. 11 was organized for the 27th year by church member Eziethamae Bodden. During the service, grandparents were recognized with a certificate, a poem and bookmarks.

It was an especially notable day for one family, as baby Renato Powery paid his first visit to the church. It was also the first time at the church for his grandmother, Tina Gordon Martinez of Colombia, who was visiting her daughter Valerie.

For those in attendance, prizes were awarded to the oldest grandfather, won by Varion Ebanks, 88, with mentions going to Rupert Ebanks, 81, in second place, and Edmond Jackson and Rudolph Powery, both 73, tied for third.

The winner of the oldest grandmother award was Carolyn Watson, 78, with Victoria Ebanks, 76, in second place, and Mary Powery and Nelba Ebanks, both 75, tied for third.

Winner of youngest grandfather was Darley Powery, at 49, and second youngest was 55-year-old Langlie Powery. The youngest grandmother present award went to Monica Smith, 41, with Bridgett Powery, 44, coming second.

Grandparents celebrating birthdays on the day were Erlene Hunte and Danna Morris. Following the service, grandparents were treated to refreshments in the fellowship hall.

