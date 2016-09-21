Three more cases of local transmissions of the Zika virus have been confirmed through laboratory testing, bringing the total number of Zika cases transmitted locally to 12, according to the Cayman Islands Public Health Department.

An additional seven cases of the Zika virus were confirmed as having been imported to Cayman, the department said, bringing the total number of Zika cases in the islands to 19.

Aside from the confirmed Zika cases, another eight instances were placed “under investigation” by the health department, but have not been confirmed.

All of the locally transmitted Zika cases involve residents in George Town district.

Cayman has investigated 200 reported cases of Zika since January.