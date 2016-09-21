Real estate broker Lund back on island after fall

Cayman Islands real estate agent Kim Lund has returned to the Cayman Islands from a Miami hospital after suffering a spinal injury in a fall last month.

Mr. Lund confirmed Wednesday that he was working from home after about five weeks at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where he underwent rehabilitation therapy for his injuries.

He said he expected to go back to work at the RE/MAX offices on Monday.

Mr. Lund, 59, a well-known property agent and co-owner of RE/MAX, fell from the second story of his Britannia home in George Town during the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 13.

According to police reports, Mr. Lund had either been on the roof or the second-floor balcony of the property, attempting to gain entry to the home, just before falling.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service responded to the incident and issued the following statement: “911 received a call regarding a person in distress at Britannia in George Town a few minutes before 6 a.m. on Aug. 13. Police and EMS responded, to find a 59-year-old male who had suffered a fall and appeared to have serious but not life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to hospital for treatment.”

According to a statement from RE/MAX the following week: “Mr. Lund has sustained a spinal injury and is currently being treated at a local hospital.”

He was transferred to Jackson Memorial the week of Aug. 15-19 and was treated at a rehab facility while there.