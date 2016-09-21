Police are appealing for the driver of a white bus that was traveling along South Sound Road Monday at the time of a fatal collision between a motorbike and an SUV to come forward.

Motorcyclist Randy Johnson, 62, was killed in the collision with a white Ford Explorer, which occurred just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

In a statement released Tuesday, police said, “We understand that a vehicle which appeared to be a white bus was traveling on South Sound Road at the time of the accident, heading toward George Town.

“It is uncertain whether this was a public bus or private vehicle.”

Police are requesting that the driver of the bus or any passengers on board who may have any information regarding the collision contact the Traffic Management Unit at 936-0127 or 936-9853.