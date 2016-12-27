Flow’s top-up app wins award

Flow’s cashless mobile top-up app Flow Lend has advanced more than US$1 million in less than six months in mobile credit. Flow Lend offers top-up credit advances for regular customers.

Earlier this month, Flow and its app, in partnership with JUVO, won the Mondato Innovation Award for Digital Finance and Commerce, a press release states.

“We’re honored to be recognized for our efforts and investment in technology that has transformed our customers’ experience,” said James McElvanna, vice president, Products, for Cable and Wireless, the operator of Flow.

“Since many of our prepaid customers don’t use credit cards and usually rely on in-store cash top ups, Flow Lend gives them the assurance that they can always stay connected, even when they are out of cash and can’t make it to a top-up station.”

All prepaid mobile customers who top up regularly are eligible for credit advance from Flow Lend. The app tracks the frequency of top-ups and other use patterns to determine which customers have met the requirements for an advance. Once approved, customers can use Flow Lend to request instant, interest-free credit when they are running low. The loan amount must be repaid within 30 days via any regular Flow top-up method.

“We are addressing a real need for many of our customers who may have little or no credit and may be caught in a situation where they desperately need to be in contact,” said Mr. McElvanna. “For example, the mother who needs to call the doctor’s office to make an appointment for her sick child no longer has to wait until she has the cash to go buy credit.”

Steve Polsky, founder and CEO of JUVO said, “C&W is a true partner and we are thrilled to be working with their team to offer Flow customers real-time access to credit to help them stay connected.”

Flow Lend is available for Android and iOS smartphones in all of Flow’s mobile markets across the region.