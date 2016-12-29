A 23-year-old George Town man was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a shooting outside Fete Night Club on Boxing Day.

The suspect remained in police custody as of press time Thursday.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Dec. 26, police responded to a report of shots being fired outside Fete Night Club on West Bay Road. An 18-year-old man had received injuries from what appeared to be a number of gunshots.

The suspects were said to have left the scene on a motorcycle, police stated in a press release.

Around 10:45 p.m. the same night, a 31-year-old man standing outside Super C restaurant in West Bay was also shot. Police reported that both men were in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

Police suspect the two shootings are related to gang activity.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact the George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).