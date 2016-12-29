Two arrested on suspicion of drug possession

A man and a woman were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possessing cocaine and ganja with intent to supply.

According to a press release, during a police operation around 10:45 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, near the Strand. When police searched the car, they found a substance suspected to be cocaine. A subsequent search of a residence in West Bay yielded more suspected cocaine and ganja.

The man, 35, of West Bay, and the woman, 30, of George Town, were arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine with intent to supply, and possessing ganja with intent to supply.

Both remained in police custody as of Thursday afternoon.