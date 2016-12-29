Man mugged in broad daylight at Grand Harbour

A masked robber snatched a bag from a man in broad daylight at Grand Harbour on Wednesday morning, police said.

The bag contained cash and checks from a nearby business, according to a statement released by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service Thursday.

The mugging occurred just after 11 a.m. as the victim, in his 60s, was walking along the west side of Grand Harbour shopping center toward the skate park at the back of the complex.

The robber ran from the scene afterward, police said.

“The victim was not threatened or hurt in the episode,” according to the police statement.

The robber is described as male, of dark complexion, about 6 feet tall and of slim build, wearing a mask and black pants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call center of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).