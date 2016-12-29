A new Cayman Compass website debuted in January 2016. Here is a list of the most popular stories, measured by total page views, from the past year.

crashes car during test drive

July 11, by Brent Fuller

Our initial report on the wreck involving the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing inspector was easily the most-read story of the year online. After his 1996 Toyota Supra was totaled in the accident, owner Johnny Salas said, “It’s a nice car; well, it was a nice car.”

Travel to United States now requires biometric passports

April 14, by Kelsey Jukam

This story, which continues to draw a steady number of views, is an example of “news you can use.” The story outlined new requirements for people attempting to travel to or through the United States.

Tributes pour in for beloved Cayman Prep counselor

Oct. 19, by James Whittaker

This was a heart-rending story about the sudden death of local educator Karen Doran, who left behind a husband and two children, and touched the lives of hundreds of people during her six years in Cayman.

Two young boys among five people missing at sea

March 7, by James Whittaker

Our preliminary reporting on the five missing boaters led a series of well-read articles on the search-and-rescue attempt, an ensuing controversy and ultimately, amid political pressure, the resignation of Police Commissioner David Baines.

Pension ‘refunds’ restricted by new law

May 5, by Brent Fuller

This article delved into the details of legislation governing private pensions, potentially affecting tens of thousands of Cayman residents.

The reality of trying to hire ‘100 percent’ Caymanian

Sept. 8

This letter from local businessman Michael Allen touched a nerve in the community and set off an island-wide discussion. In the end, the publicity drawn by his letter resulted in a round of qualified local candidates applying for jobs with Mr. Allen. Another letter, “Rude driver put on notice,” (April 21) from Derek Haines, was also extremely well read, detailing a showdown on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway between avid runner Mr. Haines and a discourteous motorist.

Female snorkeler, 29, dies after East End incident

May 29, by Compass staff

The death of newlywed Christina Spradling-Earls was one of several water-related incidents that drew reader attention from Cayman and beyond. In June, former Pepsi CEO Roger Enrico died snorkeling. In November, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation announced a US$10,000 reward for information about comic book artist Norman Lee, who disappeared in March 2015 in the East End area. Police said he had been snorkeling with his wife.

‘It has all gone wrong straight away’ for British couple retiring in Cayman

Oct. 13, by James Whittaker

The bad news for retired British couple Paul and Sue Williams was that their move to Cayman started off with a “bang” – the sound of their shipping container being dropped at the port, damaging their Land Rover to the tune of nearly $50,000. The “good news” was that many thousands of readers in Cayman empathized with their plight.

Connolly: Why I do not send my children to public school

Oct. 17, by James Whittaker

Former education councilor Winston Connolly drew readers’ attention when he said he chooses not to send his children to government schools because educational standards there aren’t high enough. “I can’t take that chance and I won’t apologize to anybody for what I do as a parent for my kids,” the George Town MLA said.

Tropical wave heads toward Cayman

Aug. 1, by Charles Duncan

Tropical Storm Earl stayed south of Cayman, and it turned out not to be the narrowest miss for Cayman this hurricane season. Plenty of readers also watched the development and fallout from Hurricane Matthew as it hit Jamaica, Cuba and Haiti.