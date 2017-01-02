50 years ago: Weddings, parties and vacations

In the Jan. 4, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, West Bay correspondent Leila Yates wrote:

“A quiet wedding was solemnized on the 20th by Pastor Fossie Arch at his home, when Miss Aldine Anglin was united in marriage to Mr. Harris Bush. Miss Gay Parsons was the bride’s only attendant and Mr. Gouldbourne Bodden was best man.

“Christmas services and programmes were held in all the churches, including Nightwatch Service. The Garden Party held on the 27th was quite a success. A concert was presented the same night in which several plays were well enacted.

“A dress parade was held – winners were: 1st, Susan Jackson as a fortune teller; 2nd, Jennifer Ebanks. Miss Blanche Parsons was voted as Miss Popularity by 534 votes. A sum of £30.16.0 was raised by the sale of refreshments.

“Mr. and Mrs. Edward Ebanks are here spending the holiday season with relatives. Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Powery are happy to have their five sons home from the U.S. where they all reside.

“On the 25th, Mr. Linsey Ebanks, son of Mr. and Mrs. Linton Ebanks, took as his bride Miss Lamore Ebanks, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carlyle Ebanks at the home of Mr. Darwin Bush at South Sound. The groom’s sister Andrea was her only attendant and Mr. Astor Jackson was best man.

“We congratulate Mr. and Mrs. Manuel Miranda (Glennis Nell) of New York on the birth of their first child on the Dec. 20, named Lisa Pearl.

“Mr. Cornelius Hydes celebrated his 68th birthday on the 1st at home.

“On Dec. 31, Mr. Vernon Bush took as his bride Miss Francis Ebanks, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Blodzit Ebanks at a ceremony performed by Rev. R. Coke at his home. Mrs. Edward Ebanks was matron of honour and Mr. Edward Ebanks, brother of the bride, was best man.

“Mr. Rupert Ebanks arrived on the 31st on vacation from N.B.C.”