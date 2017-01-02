More than 600 attend senior citizens social

The annual senior citizens social, hosted by the West Bay Community Council and West Bay MLAs McKeeva Bush, Capt. Eugene Ebanks and Bernie Bush, attracted more than 600 people when it was held on Dec. 17 at the Sir John A. Cumber Primary School Hall.

Prayers were offered by Pastor Gareth Haylock, scripture reading by Joseph Haylock, the meal was blessed by Bro. Araunnah Powery, and Pastor John Jefferson Sr. offered special greetings. The UCCI Choir did a rendition of Christmas carols and gospel choruses, while Rev. Brenda Wallick played the piano.

When the hall reached capacity, additional attendees were accommodated in two tents.

A prize was awarded to 99-year-old Hulda Ebanks as the oldest female in attendance.