A small but energetic group of volunteers converged on Boatswains Bay Cemetery before Christmas to clean up the graveyard and paint some of the graves and tombs.

After arriving early in the morning of Dec. 17, the group had scraped off old paint, brushed off the dust and dirt and painted 10 graves and tombs.

“If more people had come out we could have done more, but we are pleased that we were able to enhance a section of the cemetery, making it look much brighter,” said West Bayer Eziethamae Bodden.

The paint for the work was donated by the Parks and Recreation Department.

Ms. Bodden said the group plans to return to the graveyard in the new year to continue the work.