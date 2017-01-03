The Cayman Islands is featured in the first edition of the 2017 Robb Report, considered by many as the quintessential guide to the best of luxury living.

The magazine often features the latest in fine automobiles, cutting-edge home technology products, and five-star vacations.

The cover of its latest edition, dubbed “The Travel Issue,” features “Caribbean Bliss in the Cayman Islands,” heading the magazine’s list of 21 top trips for the year.

A six-page article by Brett Anderson covers a number of local properties, including The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, the Kimpton Seafire + Spa and Camana Bay.

“When I landed on Grand Cayman several days before, I didn’t know what to expect of my inaugural visit,” Mr. Anderson said. “ … I was greeted by something entirely unexpected: a sense of familiarity.”

Local luxury

Mr. Anderson was given a tour of The Ritz-Carlton by general manager Marc Langevin, highlighted by a look at the 8,000-square-foot Grand Cayman Penthouse. Next was a stop at the new Kimpton and a chat with Jackie Doak, president of Dart Real Estate.

Mr. Anderson’s article also encompasses a jaunt to the Sister Islands, with a stay at the exclusive Le Soleil d’Or on Cayman Brac.

“Le Soleil d’Or, situated on a rustic beachfront, offers guests the absolute privacy enjoyed by castaways but without the deprivations,” Mr. Anderson wrote.

Angel Robledo, mixologist and member of the Le Soleil d’Or staff, took Mr. Anderson around the resort’s farm and then treated him to a cocktail created from the farm’s bounty.

“Minutes later, she returned with a small sherry glass containing a dark liquid topped with foam, a sprinkle of brown dust, and a wedge of dried coconut. The portion was small, but the flavors were profound – chocolate, brown spices, and hot pepper.”

‘Island Renewal’

The article, laden with large images of the properties the author visited, ends with an “Island Renewal” sidebar, focusing on the background of Camana Bay and how interest in local real estate isn’t limited to bricks and mortar.

“The definition of luxury has changed,” according to David Seerman, vice president of sales at Dart Realty. “People don’t ask about finishes and fixtures; they want to know about experiences and what they can do with their families while they are here.”

The January edition of the Robb Report is on newsstands now.