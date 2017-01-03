Christmas cheer for families

The Needs Assessment Unit raised money last year to sponsor a number of families for Christmas in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac.

The families were chosen based on their circumstances and their demonstrated efforts to improve their situation, a press release said.

The families were invited to meet with Father Christmas at the unit’s new location at Aqua Mall in George Town on Dec. 21, when they received their gifts and had their pictures taken with Santa.

The Ministry of Financial Services, Commerce and Environment, the General Registry and members of the public also donated to the initiative.