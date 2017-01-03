On the Friday before Christmas, the Little Cayman Fire Department organized a children’s Christmas party featuring Santa Claus, aka Victor Lopez of Public Works, who handed out presents and candy.

The organizers also provided catered finger food.

“We started the event last year for the first time, as a way to reach out to the community, and especially the kids, over the holidays,” said Station Officer George Hurlston.

“We had such a good response, we decided to do it again. We are so happy that it went well and everyone had fun.”

“It was great,” said Dacia Henriquez, one of the many attendees.