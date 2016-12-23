When driving down Cayman’s roads at night, you may find the traffic slows in certain areas. You will forgive those cars, however, because you too will be mesmerized by the sparkling sights.

Every year, some very generous companies and private members of the public put time, effort and money into creating dazzling displays for residents to enjoy. The Crighton house on Shamrock Road, the Boddens’ residence on South Church Street, Camana Bay, many of the island’s roundabouts and a number of the shopping malls go all out with lights and characters to get us in the Christmas spirit.

You can either get a sneak peek from your car, or park and walk the grounds of certain properties to have a closer look.

Families driving around to see the Christmas lights is a tradition in Cayman. Even if you haven’t had the time up until now to make the trip, do not worry – the displays are usually continued for at least a week after Dec. 25.

Put some carols on the stereo, get your seat belts on, and visit Cayman’s version of Christmas in the Caribbean.

Christmas lights trivia

Who invented the first string of electric Christmas lights?

Thomas Edison

Edward H. Johnson

Albert Sadacca

ANSWER: In 1882, the first Christmas tree was lit by the use of electricity. Edward Johnson lit up a Christmas tree in New York City with 80 small electric light bulbs. It should be noted that Johnson created the first string of electric Christmas lights that were then mass-produced around 1890. By 1900, department stores started using the new Christmas lights for their Christmas displays. Now, every year, stores around the world light up their windows in the festive season, thanks to Mr. Johnson.

Where and when did the first outdoor public electric light Christmas display take place?

New York 1890

Amsterdam 1900

London 1910

California 1920

ANSWER: If you said that it took place in 1920, in Altadena California on Santa Rosa Avenue now called Christmas Tree Lane, you are right. Approximately 135 Deodar Cedar trees now decorated with over 10,000 lights create the oldest large-scale outdoor Christmas display in the world.

In which year were LED Christmas lights first sold in stores?

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

ANSWER: Warm white LED sets with a color similar to that of a compact fluorescent light were available in 2007 for the first time in U.S. stores and can now be easily found everywhere.

Which natural wonder of North America is lit up for Christmas?

ANSWER: Niagara Falls, Canada. The Falls are illuminated in the colors of the rainbow. Currently a total of 21 xenon lights, each with a 30-inch diameter, are used to illuminate the Falls.

Eighteen are located at the Illumination Tower, and three are located below street level in the gorge opposite the American Falls. Each of the xenon spotlights produces more than 390 million peak beams and has a brilliance of 250 million candlepower.

From November to end of January, the Winter Festival of Lights turns the area of Niagara Falls into a winter wonderland. It is one of the premier illumination festivals in North America with over three million sparkling lights along a 6-kilometer route.

It includes over 125 animated lighting displays and 3 million tree and ground lights which can be seen within the Niagara Parks Winter Wonderland.