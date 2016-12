An 18-year-old is in critical but stable condition after being shot at 4 a.m. Monday outside Fete Nightclub, according to police.

A press release from police says the suspects rode away on a motorcycle after the shooting.

Police say the 18-year-old “received injuries from what appeared to be a number of gunshots.” He was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Please see Wednesday’s Cayman Compass for the full story. — Ed.