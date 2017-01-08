$3,000 donated to flight school scholarship

The Zak Quappe Flight Scholarship has received a $3,000 donation from Trees4Life.

The Trees4Life enterprise was set up by husband and wife team Kelly and Jeff McGlashan, who donated a portion of the proceeds from the sale of imported Christmas trees toward the flight scholarship, which supports young Caymanians seeking to earn a private pilot’s license.

The scholarship, awarded annually for between US$12,000 and US$15,000, covers costs such as flight school, training flights and travel expenses to and from the United States.

The scholarship was set up by the family of Zak Quappe, a local commercial pilot and flight instructor who died in 2013.

For more information on the scholarship program, contact committee members [email protected] or [email protected]