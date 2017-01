A driver was brought to hospital after his car flipped over in Bodden Town Sunday morning. – Photo: Brent Fuller

A car flipped over in Bodden Town Sunday morning, leaving the driver needing hospital treatment.

The white Kia Optima careered off the road and flipped on its side in grassy wasteland off Shamrock Road.

The male driver was transported to Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance and his injuries were said to be minor.