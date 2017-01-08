Miss Cayman off to Miss Universe pageant

Miss Cayman Monyque Brooks was scheduled to leave for the Philippines on Monday, Jan. 9 for the Miss Universe pageant, where she promises to give “the entire universe” a taste of Caymankind.

The pageant will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Mall of Asia in Pasay, Philippines.

Ms. Brooks, who was crowned Miss Cayman Islands at the Lions Centre last January, is traveling to the Philippines with former Miss Cayman Islands Stacy-Ann Kelly via New York and Hong Kong, and is scheduled to arrive on Jan. 12.

Ms. Brooks and Ms. Kelly will be staying at the Conrad Manila hotel. Ms. Brooks will participate in a series of tours which have not yet been disclosed, according to a press release. However, a governor’s ball, national gift auction, national costume show, interviews and rehearsals will take place while she’s there.

Ms. Brooks returned recently from the Miss World Pageant in Washington, D.C.

“My experience at Miss World was everything I imagined and more,” she said. “I was able to receive great exposure. I made connections with persons of influence and formed friendships with women that will last a lifetime.”

She said it was an invigorating experience to represent the Cayman Islands at the pageant.

“At Miss Universe, I want to build on those opportunities while continuing to make the Cayman Islands proud,” she added.

She said the Miss World pageant focused on “Beauty with a Purpose” and how the winner can contribute to her cause, while the Miss Universe pageant focuses on how the winner can represent the Miss Universe brand and how she can be a positive role model for the entire world.

“Therefore, I am now in a different mind frame,” she said. “I am focused on being the brand and showcasing who I am. I’m ready to give the entire universe a taste of Caymankind.”

Ms. Brooks will arrive in the Philippines with a fashionable wardrobe that includes her national costume. The costume, which will replicate Cayman’s pristine waters, was designed by Cayman resident Kenzie Rose.

Ms. Brooks is scheduled to return to Cayman on Feb. 2.