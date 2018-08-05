Miss Cayman contestants took to the road Saturday to attract support in the upcoming Miss Cayman Pageant, which will take place at the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort and Spa next weekend.

The motorcade made its way from George Town to West Bay Saturday morning, before heading to Bodden Town and then later back to George Town, taking photos along the way.

The seven women competing are: Caitlin Tyson, 24, Bodden Town; Gabrielle Watler, 27, West Bay; Josani Schneider, 24, West Bay; Keilen Jackson, 19, Bodden Town; Nateisha Foster, 26, George Town; Tiffany Conolly, 24, West Bay; and Vanessa Douglas, 20, George Town. The pageant will be held at 7p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11. – Photo: Jewel Levy