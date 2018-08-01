Miss Cayman contestants to parade across island

Beauty contestants participating in the Aug. 11 Miss Cayman pageant will hit the road on Saturday to drum up support.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., the contestants will travel in a motorcade from the RBC parking lot in George Town, along North Church Street to Seven Mile Public Beach, with a stop at the Cayman Turtle Centre for a photo session.

The motorcade will then return to George Town where the contestants will pose for photographs in front of the clock tower, the public library, Heroes Square and the Legislative Assembly building.

The procession then will leave George Town by way of Shedden Road for Bodden Town with a quick stop for lunch at the Grape Tree Cafe. After lunch, the contestants will head to the White House restaurant in Bodden Town for photographs before making their way back through South Sound, onto Goring Avenue and back to the RBC parking lot around 3 p.m.

The seven women competing for the crown and the title at the pageant, which will be held at the Westin hotel, are: Caitlin Tyson, 24, Bodden Town; Gabrielle Watler, 27, West Bay; Josani Schneider, 24, West Bay; Keilen Jackson, 19, Bodden Town; Nateisha Foster, 26, George Town; Tiffany Conolly, 24, West Bay; and Vanessa Douglas, 20, George Town.