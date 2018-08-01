Trench work under way on some Cayman Brac roads

The Water Authority – Cayman advised that the installation of new 4-inch and 3-inch pipelines along three roads in Cayman Brac begins this week.

The roadwork will affect West End Road West (west of the intersection with Community Road), James Scott Road and Georgiana Drive.

“These planned works are essential to upgrade the water infrastructure in the area and are expected to take approximately six weeks to complete,” the Water Authority noted in a press release.

Construction work will occur between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday. Traffic signs will be posted in the vicinity and motorists are urged to drive with caution.

As a precautionary safety measure, trenches will be backfilled at the end of each working day, according to the Water Authority.

“Should the water supply to certain properties have to be temporarily interrupted, at least 24 hours’ notice will be provided to the affected customers,” the company said.