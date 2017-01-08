It was the first time the Spotts secondary terminal was pressed into action due to bad weather since early 2016. – Photo: Matt Lamers

The normally sleepy Spotts cruise terminal was a hive of activity on Sunday as rough seas in George Town harbor forced the MSC Armonia to drop anchor in calmer waters off the southern coast.

The ship is ferrying 2,163 passengers, according to the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands.

It was the first time the Spotts secondary terminal was pressed into action due to bad weather since early 2016.

Another ship, Carnival’s Holiday with 1,794 passengers, bypassed the island due to the rough seas.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service forecasted wave heights of 6 to 8 feet Sunday afternoon.

“Heavy wave action will affect the north and west coast of the islands,” according to the service.

A small craft warning was in effect for Sunday and Monday.