Pet portraits raise money for charity

Charming portraits of pets produced by artists and aspiring artists were the result of a unique fundraiser last month to help support the charity One Dog at a Time.

Aimee Randolph, Claire Rohleder and Deborah Kern, members of Three Girls and a Kiln, one of the sponsors of the event, carefully sketched the outline of the painters’ dogs or cats from a photograph, transforming the snapshot into a ready-to paint-canvas, which was then enhanced with acrylic colors to produce the finished pieces, a press release states.

According to the release, none of the participants claimed to have much expertise with paint brushes and palettes, but the results were well received, and the 13 participants were impressed with the effort put forth at the event on Dec. 11 at the Montessori School of Cayman.

The ticket price for the fundraiser also included a beverage and a cold buffet. In addition to Three Girls and a Kiln, the event was sponsored by the Montessori School of Cayman, Kirk Office and Jacques Scott.

One Dog at a Time

One Dog at a Time is a small welfare organization formed nearly four years ago to rescue dogs and puppies from being euthanized at the government pound in Lower Valley, as well as to rescue homeless animals. It is run by Paula Wythe, Paula Blane, Lucy Ann Brewer and Caroline Johnston.

Since last January, 66 dogs have been rescued and re-homed on Cayman or in New York and Toronto, a press release says. The group has also re-homed one cat, three abandoned rabbits, two guinea pigs and some baby chickens and hamsters.

The group has emergency kennels, a foster home network and links with the United States and Canada, and works hard on matching the right dog to the appropriate family. All of the rescued dogs are checked by veterinarians, and they are vaccinated and spayed or neutered.

The rescued dogs and puppies initially have a meet-and-greet with their potential new owners and, if that is successful, a home check is completed to ensure the house is safe for the animals. Then a sleep-over is arranged for up to a week so that the new owners can see whether they suit the dog and the dog suits them.

“We try and ensure that our adoptions are the right fit,” said Ms. Wythe. “If a family doesn’t fit to a dog, then we try the family with another one. Sometimes people are desperate for a puppy, but then, on the sleep-overs, they realize that a puppy is a great deal of work. In those cases we see if we have a slightly older dog that would suit them. We want both the dog and the family to be happy. That way we ensure that every one of our dogs has a forever home, forever.”

When a dog is adopted, a donation is made to the charity to help cover some of the costs of vaccinations and spaying or neutering.

“We are so grateful for all the support we receive,” said the charity’s team members.

“We are currently raising funds to buy a van to enable us to transport dogs quickly to the airport, as well as to collect large amounts of garage sale items and bulky furniture donations.”

Fundraiser

The next fundraiser is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at Locked Inn Cayman on Fort Street. The price of $300 for a team of six includes a buffet and two drinks. Tickets are available in advance from the One Dog At A Time team.

For more information, to help foster dogs, assist in fundraising or adopt a dog, contact One Dog At a Time via Facebook at onedogatatime13; via email at [email protected] ; or visit www.odaat.ky.