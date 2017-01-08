Triple C students give gift of reading to the George Town library

Triple C School students did their part for literacy during the holiday season with a donation of books to the George Town Public Library.

On Dec. 12, the library received a gift box filled with books from Triple C school librarian Kathleen Westin and Vice Principal of Elementary Jennifer Allen.

The books will be distributed among the public libraries in all of the districts.

In October, Ms. Westin challenged parents and students of Triple C to not only make the school’s library merry and bright, but also to help another library.

The students and parents stepped up to the challenge, and by Dec. 9 the total book drive donation had reached more than 1,000 books, a release states.

“I was very pleased with the response that students had to this year’s Christmas Book Drive initiative,” said Ms. Westin. “Students were enthusiastic and excited that they could do something useful for others. Elementary and middle school students brought a continual stream of books up until after the deadline. I would like to give a big shout-out and thanks to all the Grade 2 students, who together donated 74 books.”

Director of the Cayman Islands Public Library Service Ramona Melody was delighted with the donation.

“The entire staff of the Cayman Islands Public Library Service wishes to express our gratitude to Triple C School and particularly to Miss Kathleen Westin for the recent donation of so many wonderful books,” said Ms. Melody. “Because of their generosity, we will be able to offer additional reading materials to our patrons in every district.

“Most importantly, giving the gift of books encourages a love of reading among young and old alike. We are deeply appreciative and will ensure that these books are put to good use.”