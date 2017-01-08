Big Brothers Big Sisters tour National Gallery

Teamwork allowed a group to solve a floor puzzle in a single session.

More than 30 participants from Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Cayman Islands toured the National Gallery last month to learn about the temporary exhibition “Speak to Me – Understanding the Language of Art.”

On the tour, led by National Gallery intern Jessica Ebanks, the visitors got a hands-on experience at the exhibition.

Jessica Ebanks answers questions on the tour.

Making the visit particularly memorable, they were the first group to solve the exhibition’s large installation puzzle by Aston Ebanks in one session, according to a press release.

The exhibition, which runs until Jan. 12, features art as a language and the visual “dialects” that range from paintings of the past to avant-garde and artificial intelligence.

Works in the exhibition come from private and public collections, and artists who created new works for the exhibition include Wray Banker, Randy Cholette, Nasaria Suckoo-Cholette, Pippa Ridley, Simon Tatum and William Verhoeven.

Working together the group was able to solve the giant floor puzzle.
