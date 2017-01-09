Butterfield donates $5K to Feed Our Future

The management and staff of Butterfield Bank Cayman Ltd. have donated $5,000 to Cayman nonprofit Feed Our Future.

Stacey VanDevelde, chairwoman of Feed Our Future, said the money helps the organization to provide healthy meals to children in need in the community.

She thanked the management and staff of the bank for their generosity and “for enabling us to share more meals with children in need. Together we are making a difference in a child’s life.”

Sean Lee, Butterfield head of retail banking, said the staff chose the charity and were pleased to have raised enough money over the holidays to feed up to five primary school-aged children for one year.

“Too often, the only substantial meal that the children we support receive is a school lunch,” said Ms. VanDevelde.

She said as children return to school this month, having enough nutrition to live up to their full potential is key.