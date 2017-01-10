50 years ago: Stork arrives for Tibbetts and Rutty families

“In the Jan. 11, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, Cayman Brac correspondent Lilian Ritch wrote:

“The stork came to Mr. and Mrs. Kelvin B. Tibbetts (Louise Kirkconnell) of Cape Canaveral, Florida, bringing their first child, a son (9 pounds, 5½ ounces on Dec. 26, 1966.

“We congratulate our MLA Burns Rutty and his wife Celia on the birth of their first son (7 pounds) on Dec. 31.

“We were pleased to have Mrs. Ruth and Geoff among us for a short visit with Mr. Aston, and we extend to him best wishes for improved health and Many Happy Returns of his birthday on the 24th when he will be 67.

“Five students sat for the G.C.E. ‘O’ level examination in English language this week: James Ryan, Naul Bodden, Anna Dilbert, Autrey Foster and Eloise Parchman. Mr. Ryan also took geography and Naul Bodden took history and religious knowledge.

“Mrs. Dora Hurlstone drew our attention to a Red Lime tree growing in her garden. It grew from the seed of limes of its kind of a grafted plant in Jamaica. The other day it bore a twin lime.

“News has been received of the death of Mr. Cyril Foster on the 28th in St. Petersburg. He leaves three sisters and one brother. A son of the late Shem and Isabella Foster of Stake Bay in the island. He is survived by cousins, Mrs. J.N. (Elsie) Tibbetts of Cotton Tree Bay and the Misses Annie and Cissie Foster of Stake Bay.

“Old friends, Mr. and Mrs. Colas have returned for the 4th year to winter with us. Welcome. They are at the Winton Ritch’s residence.

“Welcome home to Miss Murdith Nickelson of the Creek from Wilmington, Delaware where she has been for the past 3 months with her employers, Mr. and Mrs. Don Farquhar. Murdith has received permanent residence for herself and her son Allan in the States. We are glad of her report that Allan, a former bright student of the Creek Primary is contented and progressing in the wider opportunities of Warner Jr. High a state school in Wilmington. Murdith found the snow a little too cold and is happy to be back to make ready for the Farquhar family’s winter migration to the sunshine of their home at the Channel.

“Delroy Jr. and Opal, the children of Mr. and Mrs. Delroy McLaughlin of the Creek, have close birth dates. Delroy was 7 on Dec. 31, Opal was 5 on the 27th. They had lots of fun and received plenty of presents at a very enjoyable party at their home, the home of their grandparents, Capt. and Mrs. Spellman McLaughlin on Wednesday last. Delroy came first in his class at the Creek Primary School last term.”