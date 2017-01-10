It’s time to dig through the closet and pull out those old poodle skirts, high school jackets and bobby socks and get ready to boogie, jitterbug and jive the night away at the Brac’s second annual Sock Hop.

The District Committee of Cayman Brac’s National Trust will be holding its fundraiser featuring 50’s and 60’s Rock ‘N’ Roll music and dancing with DJ Mark Knowlton on Saturday Jan. 21 at the Public Beach in Cayman Brac.

Tickets for the event, sponsored by Cayman National, are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate, which covers the entry fee, one free drink of either soda, wine or beer, a selection of food and an ice cream sundae or float, a press release states.

“The drink bar will be set up as a ticketed booth next to our soda jerks,” said event organizer Kathleen Bodden-Harris, adding that wine and beer tickets will be sold at the admission gate for $5 each and sodas tickets will be $2.

“Our past events have grown increasingly popular, so best to buy as soon as possible, since they are prone to sell out,” she said.

Split-the-Cash/Door Prize Raffle tickets will also be on sale for $5 each or three for $10.

“Dhal Seeram is orchestrating the raffle ticket sales,” said Ms. Bodden-Harris.

“They are on sale now and will be available the night of. Your presence is not required to win the cash raffle, however, door prizes are only available to attending guests.”

The live auction will be conducted by Doug Ross and, according to Ms. Bodden-Harris, this year’s items offer a full range of interest.

“Kirk Marine has again donated a Shimano rod and reel, Wyndham Reef Resort has donated a two-night weekend for two, and the Lighthouse Restaurant has donated a Sunday brunch for two,” she said.

Also up for auction are assorted high-end floor mats from Sticks & Stones, a two-dive voucher from Brac Scuba Shack, 5,000 gallons of trucked water from the Water Authority, “Lunch on the Beach” in Little Cayman by Chef Deb, dinner for two at the Southern Cross Club in Little Cayman, and shopping vouchers for stores including Cost-U-Less, Just Add Water and Welcome Home.

Ms. Bodden-Harris said the benefit for the 2017 Sock Hop is the Brac Trust’s Habitat Requisition Fund. Monies raised go toward purchases of undeveloped lands to secure sanctuaries for local wildlife, flora and fauna. These lands, once purchased, are held in trust for perpetuity, ensuring present and future generations will find areas where indigenous species can flourish and be safeguarded.

“The 2017 Sock Hop is being held on the Heroes Day weekend, so check flight schedules and make your plans to attend,” said Ms. Bodden-Harris. “It is a fabulous fun evening to mix and mingle with the Brac Community and guests from all over and your money will be well spent on a great charitable event.”

Edna Platts is coordinating sales of event and raffle tickets by local National Trust members.

For advance tickets, please contact 547-0892.