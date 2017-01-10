The Cayman Islands Darts Association is inviting people to join its group or to simply learn about the game at an open house at Fidel Murphy’s on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 7 p.m.

The event is meant for anyone interested in learning how to play or to find out more about joining an upcoming league.

The 2017 darts league begins on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The Cayman Islands Darts Association recently appointed its new committee, with Cassius Anglin as president, Rodan Asuncion, vice president; Elvira Meighan, secretary; Michelle Cullen, treasurer; Martin Bodden, tournament organizer; Carol Johnson, fundraising committee head; and John Nixon, technical director.

To find out more, email [email protected] or visit the association’s Facebook page.