Premier hospitalized Monday, told to rest

Premier Alden McLaughlin was set to be released from hospital Tuesday following surgery for a kidney stone, the Cayman Islands government confirmed.

Mr. McLaughlin, 55, was hospitalized Monday with what were described as severe stomach pains, and doctors later determined an operation was needed.

“The doctors kept me in hospital overnight to make sure everything is as it should be,” Mr. McLaughlin said Tuesday. “They have also ordered a couple of days of rest.”

The premier said he would be back in office toward the end of the week. Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell will be head of the government during the premier’s absence.

Mr. McLaughlin’s last serious hospitalization came nearly a decade ago after a bicycle-riding accident on Grand Cayman. The premier spent several days in hospital at that time following treatment for an injured lung.