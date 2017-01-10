Unprepared boaters rescued by police

A private watercraft rescued three men who were stranded offshore early Sunday in a small boat without life jackets.

According to police, the initial report of a 14-foot boat in distress between one and two miles off East End was received around 1:45 a.m. Police said the craft’s engine stalled and the three men aboard could not paddle ashore due to the wind and waves.

The boaters were seen signaling to shore by Royal Cayman Islands Police Service patrol officers, and a passing resident offered to assist police by launching a private boat to rescue the men. The marine unit craft Typhoon arrived on scene, but by then the private boat had picked up the men from the distressed craft.

The three were brought back to shore unhurt around 3:45 a.m.

“This is a troubling incident which could have ended tragically had it not been for the brave response of local fishermen,” said RCIPS Inspector Leo Anglin. “Launching a boat in rough weather, in the dark and with no life jackets, is tantamount to taking your life in your hands.”