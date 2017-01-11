This single story cottage-style house in Bodden Town was built by William Jackson in 1924 and is known in the community as Logan Bodden’s house. According to the National Trust’s Historic Properties Register, the house was originally a cottage and later renovated to a cabin.

It is built on a foundation of ironwood stilts, with walls of wattle and daub and a zinc gable roof. It also features a wood porch.

The Trust notes the house was used in the past as the District Postal Distribution Centre. In a 2015 interview with Compass reporter Jewel Levy, local WW II veteran Clifton Bodden shared an amusing anecdote about the house’s role in this capacity.

In the 1930s, he said, there were only two shops in Bodden Town – one owned by Logan Bodden, which was located to “the windward,” today regarded central Bodden Town, and Biddle McCoy’s shop, located to “the leeward,” down past the Guard House Hill.

Mr. Bodden and Mr. McCoy were both members of the government assembly, who met on occasion with others to discuss the town’s affairs. Mr. Bodden was a Justice of the Peace who sat on the right hand side of the room in the Bodden Town Town Hall where meetings were held, and Mr. McCoy, a vestryman, sat on the left.

It so happened that Mr. Bodden’s wife Dena was the town’s postmistress. Their home was located next door to the little Bodden Town Post Office, and whenever Mrs. Bodden felt like going home to wash, sleep or cook Mr. Bodden’s dinner, she would just close the office, no matter the hour or time.

According to Mr. McCoy, when the mail came, she had a habit of taking it down to her kitchen, and when people came to collect their mail, she would send them round to the kitchen window to collect it.

Mr. McCoy did not like this idea one bit, and made it his point of duty to question Mr. Bodden in the next sitting of the assembly about his wife’s method of handling the mail business.

At the meeting, Mr. McCoy reportedly said, “Mr. Logan, how Ms. Dena is being paid, and she is passing the mail out her kitchen window to customers. By golly, she can’t do that.”

Mr. Bodden didn’t like this line of questioning, telling Mr. McCoy it was none his business. It caused quite an argument, and other members of the assembly had to part them before they came to blows. Other members of the house cast their disapproval on the two, pointing out they were a Justice of the Peace and a vestryman and must learn to respect each other.

But the two were not finished with their argument.

Mr. Bodden was the only assembly member from Bodden Town who had a car, and the group would ride home with him after attending a meeting, including Mr. McCoy.

In the back of the car, Mr. McCoy continued with the argument. Mr. Bodden told him how he felt. Finally, Mr. McCoy could take it no more and grabbed Mr. Bodden from behind, causing the old car to bounce off the road and into the bushes.

Bunyo Watler, a passenger in the car jumped over Mr. McCoy and grabbed the steering wheel to keep the car from receiving more damage. As the Mr. Bodden and Mr. McCoy fought, Mr. Watler finally got the keys from the car, as others jumped out to give the two a piece of their minds and tell them they needed to have respect for each other.

Mrs. Bodden was finally convinced she needed to remain in the post office until her hours were up.