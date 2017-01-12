National flag football teams head to Florida tournament

The Cayman Islands Flag Football Association’s women’s and men’s national teams are competing in the United States Flag and Touch Football League (USFTL) championship in Plant City, Florida from Jan. 12-16.

The women will be defending their championship title from last year.

In addition to teams from Cayman and the United States, more than 450 flag teams will participate, including from Canada, the Bahamas, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

The Cayman team consists of coaches Brendon Malice and Clayton Lopez and an estimated 45 players.