Chief Justice Anthony Smellie inspects the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service guard of honor outside the courthouse Wednesday as part of the official Grand Court opening ceremony.

Officers in ceremonial dress uniforms marched to the courthouse as a small crowd of tourists gathered to witness the spectacle, part of the formal proceedings held every year to mark the official opening of court.

The Chief Justice and other leading legal luminaries later addressed Cayman’s legal fraternity, highlighting the successes of 2016 and the challenges facing the judicial system in the year ahead.

– PHOTO: TANEOS RAMSAY