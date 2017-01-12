More than 60 riders participated in the Cayman Riding School’s Christmas Horse Show on Jan. 8. The show is purposely held after the holiday rush, a press release states.

“Our Christmas Horse Show is very special and is planned months in advance,” said Tracey Surrey, the school’s owner and an instructor.

“It’s more for fun than serious competition, and a very long day as we offer classes for riders of all abilities.

“We had riders as young as 4 years old participating,” Surrey said.

The day started with the traditional Fancy Dress class, followed by several “Handy Pony” classes, where children have to negotiate an obstacle course on their pony. As the ability of the rider increases, so does the difficulty of the obstacle course.

The afternoon featured show jumping for the more experienced riders, with a record number of entries, the press release states.

Rosettes were awarded to all competitors in the Handy Pony classes.

The next show is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12. The public is welcome, and entry is free. For more information, contact Tracey Surrey on 926-7669 or email [email protected] or visit the Facebook page at www.fb.com/CaymanRidingSchool