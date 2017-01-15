Indian High Commissioner on courtesy visit

The High Commissioner of India visited the Cayman Islands last week, where he held meetings with Governor Helen Kilpatrick, Acting Premier Moses Kirkconnell, Financial Services Minister Wayne Panton and other Cabinet members.

Sevala Naik, who has jurisdiction as high commissioner in Turks and Caicos, Jamaica, British Virgin Islands and the Bahamas, as well as Cayman, also visited with members of the Indian community in Grand Cayman during this, his first official visit to the Cayman Islands.

According to a Cayman Islands government press release, Mr. Naik chatted with the governor and Cabinet ministers about highlights of the Indian economy, and to explore possible collaborative ventures in different areas between the Cayman Islands and India.”

He met the local Indian community at the Town Hall in George Town on Sunday, Jan. 8, to advise about rules and regulations affecting Indians living abroad and answered other questions, particularly about possible cultural outreach programs and educational opportunities for children of non-resident Indians living in the Cayman Islands. He also visited the Harquail Theatre to meet the Cayman National Cultural Foundation’s Artistic Director Henry Muttoo and Manager Marcia Muttoo to discuss possible cultural exchange programs, according to the release.

Mr. Naik also toured Health City Cayman Islands, which was opened by Indian doctor and philanthropist Devi Shetty in 2014. Many of the hospital’s staff are Indian.

The high commissioner got to check out some of Cayman’s wildlife as well, both above and below the water, with a trip on an Atlantis submarine and a visit to the Cayman Turtle Centre Island Wildlife Encounter.

Mr. Naik was accompanied on his tours by his wife Sunitha and their two daughters, as well as the unofficial Honorary Consul for India in the Cayman Islands, Dr. Krishna Mani.