New Sunrise Adult Training Centre plans advance

Plans for a new Sunrise Adult Training Centre will move forward under the initiative of local project development company Rider Levett Bucknall, the Cayman Islands government said this week.

Contracted by the Ministry of Education, Employment and Gender Affairs, the company will develop a business plan that outlines the costs of creating a more central location, program expansion and increased client enrollment. The plan is expected to be completed within 90 days of the Jan. 9 signing of the contract, after which it will be submitted to a steering committee for approval.

Education Minister Tara Rivers said the announcement is a step forward for educating adults with disabilities and providing training opportunities.

Once completed, the facility is expected to offer education on independent living skills, provide therapeutic services and recreational activities, and assist clients in developing interpersonal skills.

“As a society, we have a moral obligation to provide as much opportunity as possible for the total inclusion of persons with disabilities, and this much-needed facility will help to fulfill that responsibility,” Minister Rivers said in a press release.

The public-private partnership project will seek to integrate corporate and individual sponsorships.

The clinic reported that its size limitations have created a waiting list of two to three years and have rendered expansion of services impossible.