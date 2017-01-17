HighWater raises money for Crisis Centre

Fund governance firm HighWater has raised US$20,000 in money and gifts from friends to benefit the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre.

The company celebrated Christmas by treating colleagues and peers in the Cayman fund industry to a champagne breakfast and more than 120 kids to snacks and the chance to see “Moana” at the cinema. HighWater asked attendees for financial donations and coordinated a toy drive for the benefit of those who have found shelter with the Crisis Centre. In addition to US$20,000 in financial relief, many toys and gifts were brought to the fundraiser.

HighWater’s Gary Linford said, “We are very proud of our long-term collaboration with the CICC and our ability to support them over the years. The work of the Crisis Centre is integral to the ending of domestic violence in the Cayman Islands and we want to support them every step of the way.”

Crisis Centre Executive Director Ania Milanowska said, “The gifts were such a big hit on Christmas day, and we were able to delight so many of our current and past clients with them.”