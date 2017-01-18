Irish Jog to benefit Special Needs Foundation

The Special Needs Foundation Cayman will be the beneficiary of money raised at this year’s St. Patrick’s Day 5K Irish Jog on March 17.

“The committee agreed that this was an opportunity to help a group of people who, for many years, have been overlooked,” Michael McWatt, managing director at Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Ltd., said in a press release.

“We believe the proposed programmes from the SNFC will greatly benefit the participants and Cayman’s society as a whole,” he added.

Susie Bodden, executive leader at the Special Needs Foundation Cayman, said, “The foundation is delighted to be chosen as the beneficiary of the upcoming Irish Jog. Any funds raised will help us to provide programs specifically around our sports and leisure activities. On behalf of our board and all of our members, I’d like to say a big thank you to Butterfield and Dart Enterprises.”

The 25th annual event is hosted by Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Ltd. and Dart Enterprises Ltd.